Moments Kanye ‘YE’ West shocked the world

It seems Kanye West’s favourite hobby is causing controversy.

It has to be some ludicrous marketing strategy that is bringing in payment for the rapper – otherwise the madness just doesn’t make any sense.

At first, like the rest of the world, Shwa sympathised, thinking he was battling some mental illness.

“Ag shame, poor guy,” thought Shwa, after the reality star Kim Kardashian left him – But Shwa sees now she just had to save herself.

Here’s a refresher of recent incidents when the world was gobsmacked by Ye:

His ridiculous apparel which he calls fashion. All of it resembling space wear, costing an arm and a leg – and then the audacity to want to sue retailers whom he claims copies his designs. Shwa wants to tell you that theirs is way better.

Then Ye, in his oversized boots recently hit the street with hoodies promoting white supremacy with “white lives matter” t-shirts and hoodies, all lives matter but it seems he just wanted to stand out after the US march demanding justice for George Floyd, the man who was killed by a police officer Derek Chauvin who is now serving two prison sentences. The Guardian recently reported that Floyd’s baby mama is now demanding $250 million from Ye for allegedly claiming that Floyd died of drug overuse.

It has also been reported that since he was kicked off Instagram and Twitter, he started negotiations to buy his own social media platform called Parlor, which he claims would promote freedom of speech.

He also came for Mzansi’s favourite Trevor Noah claiming he was not black enough and not American – this stems from Trevor talking about the challenges Kim faced in her marriage with the rapper which led her to their divorce. Hands off our Trevor Mr Ye!!!

Earlier this year he randomly withdrew from the Coachella Festival where he was announced as a headline act, and it seems the public will never understand why he

He came out in the public with a 24-year-old Brazilian model and actress Julia Nalu, allegedly his new girlfriend. But kudos to him for choosing women with a great fashion sense – Nalu is sure giving it all.

And who can forget when the rapper ambushed Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the 2009 MTV VMAs — for which he later apologized. The love hate relationship between these two continue.

Remember that time he tried running for President. He bawled his eyes out speaking out against abortion claiming his dad wanted to abort him. He quoted bible verses and said how Kim allegedly had pills in her hand to abort their child….he did all this with 2020 emblazoned at the back of his head. But what did we expect from a Trump fan.

