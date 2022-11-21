Shwashwi: All smiles for Gagasi FM

Gagasi FM Beach Fest is back, and Shwa is all smiles! The festival is regarded as one of the biggest summer events in KwaZulu-Natal, and was launched at the Views in Morningside in Durban last Thursday night.

This year’s event will be held on December 3 at Blue Lagoon Beach after an absence of two years. I’m certain you know what prompted the two-year break – Covid, of course.

There wasn’t much during the launch as there were few Durban celebrities in attendance, except their employees like DJ Vumar, Penny Ntuli, Khaya Dladla, among the handful.

I was shocked to see former Gagasi FM radio jockey DJ LeSoul after resigning from the independent radio station early this year.

She rocked up with a certain KZN MEC, with whom moi was left wondering whether there was more to their ship and cosiness than meets the eye.

They looked cute together, and if they are what I’m thinking, well congratulations as I concluded it’s nothing more than a business-related ship.

Also present was comedian and Gagasi FM breakfast show host Felix Hlophe.

He spoke big English words forgetting the station serves a listenership with the majority being from the Durban townships and not the urbs.

Next time your English must accommodate everyone, including your guests from KwaMashu and Umlazi, not only the affluent and cocky Umhlanga peeps.

I met Khulekani Shandu, the station’s spokesperson, and true to his character, he is always down to earth.

I like how he accommodates and respects everyone invited to his events, keep it up.

This is the reason you are still with the station after more than 10 years.

