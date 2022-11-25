Shwashwi: DBN Gogo delights at album launch

DBN Gogo hosted her first album launch at the hub of creatives in Braamfontein on Thursday night.

This was a perfect venue of choice because Braam remains the home of creatives.

Shwa was the first person to arrive at the event, but I should have known that African time would apply.

The set-up was executed with precision, very pretty and fairytale-like. The theme was strictly black or red, and Shwa was shocked to see invited guests actually adhering – they were pushing umswenko (drip).

There were, however, a few who forced umswenko, but it’s okay, that’s none of my business.

The set-up intentionally excluded chairs, leaving guests with no option but to dance. Shwa loved that, like what’s the point of going to an album launch if you cannot get down.

The event was filled with artists, creatives and content creators, such as Khanyisa Jaceni, Pabi Cooper, Mikhale Jones, Unlimited Soul and Zodwa Wabantu, to mention a few.

The open bar kept attendees happy, and Shwa loves an event with enough alcohol for all. The hospitality was very receiving, and yes, the finger food served was delicious.

The lady of the moment, DBN Gogo, arrived at 8pm, looking very radiant. It was beautiful to see her interact with guests, as she walked in hugging, smiling and taking pictures, making sure that everyone felt welcomed.

Gogo’s mother, Thuthu, looked elegant in her black dress. She whispered to Shwa: “I am Gogo’s mother”, with so much pride.

It was beautiful to see her eyes sparkle. Imagine when Gogo and JR started their conversation on stage, requesting the bar to shut down for that moment – it was like having alcohol-shedding.

Guests were not too happy, taking them a while to settle down after the announcement.

In conversation with JR, who produced the album, Gogo was brought to tears when she shared her journey in the music space.

The dance floor was put to great use as soon as the conversation ended.

What stood out the most was when Gogo shared: “We need to open this space for the youth, I don’t plan on being on stage forever, the youth are the future.

“I did not have equipment when I started, but I am happy that my Zikode record label created that platform for the youth.”

To which Shwa’s eyes were swollen with tears … shem!

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author