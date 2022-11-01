Shwashwi: Epic night with Young Stunna

It was a night to remember for the people of Eshowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal as amapiano sensation and rapper Young Stunna, along with Gqom maestro DJ Thukzin, finally honoured their booking meant to have happened last month.

I have to give it to event organiser Mfundo Magagula after he managed to convince Young Stunna to honour and not reimburse them for pulling a no-show last month since the rapper complained about losing his voice.

It was an epic show and one must say it was good for me, Mrs Party Animal, as I had to dance the night away with my former high school mates.

Young Stunna should cut down on smoking cigarettes or else very soon we may find this talented Adiwele singer admitted to hospital diagnosed with cancer.

Cubanita is slowly becoming the entertainment hub of the north coast. I also noticed that the show was sold out, with people from surrounding small towns like Melmoth, Mandeni, Gingindlovu and Stanger attending.

DJ Thukzin cannot be ignored. This guy owns gqom culture and has managed to stay true to what made him famous, gqom music.

He is one artist in KZN who has remained focused on his talent and music. He plays his gqom music and even people from outside KZN will dance the night away to his sound.

I had to leave early for Durban as I was getting ready for another event at Envy Nightclub, where DJ Boonu was hosting his birthday celebration.

By the way Azanda Nxumalo, kindly take your MCing job seriously. You have the potential to go places and Cubanita is too small for you.

