Shwashwi: Experiential store, wow!

Moi headed out to the exclusive, next-generation store launch of EGG in Rosebank, North of Joburg, on Tuesday.

I was a bit sceptical attending a launch at the Rosebank Mall… I mean it. The place has turned into a crime hotspot with a spate of muggings and robberies. But as those who pride themselves on speaking perfect tsotsitaal would say, “i-job yi-job”.

EGG is a new curated next-generation department store with all your favourate valuables in stock. I’m speaking to those not in the know.

Word is there will also be a new restaurant and who doesn’t love a scrumptious meal after some retail shopping therapy?

The new venture to hit our consumer minds has all the latest fashion, sneakers, beauty, jewellery and home products all under one roof.

The store aims to elevate local and international creators for the pleasure of those who don’t mind spending a few bobs in these hard economic times, while being excited to explore.

Shwa spotted some interesting people at the launch such as the legendary Felipe Mazibuko, and we know his popularity is being a giant of fashion.

New Mrs South Africa Palesa Matjekane looked ravishing, you’d swear she’s not even a mom. Shwa wants those genes you have, girl.

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida and Phupho Gumede-K, famous for being a stylist to the stars of Young, Famous and African, were also there.

So were Cedric Fourie of Skeem Saam fame and Sipho Ndlovu, the actor on hit shows such as Isibaya and The wife.

Gigi Lamayne, who, as publicized recently launched her new shoe range, also made an appearance. I wonder if her range will feature at EGG.

Disappointingly, the shoes she wore looked oversized, Shwa was a bit concerned.

Luckily, the do was perfectly organized and moi had all the time to do my browsing at leisure.

Shwa has noticed the young Tik Toker/fashionista Quincy Mojela is everywhere and seems to be making some interesting fashion statements with his sometimes ‘unusual’ stunning outfits, we see you, boi!

And, best of all, there was no Black Friday stampede and rush for “sale specials”, thankfully.

