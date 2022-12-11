Shwashwi: Please tell us about all your secrets

To Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, is it true what the rumour mill is on about you? Did you snatch your hubby from another woman? Tell us the truth. Nevertheless, I am looking forward to attending your public wedding, invited or not.

Malusi Gigaba, where have you been hiding? I hear you’ve made the ANC 200 candidates’ list, you handsome dark chocolate. No more drama please if you make the cut.

DJ Lerato Kganyago, when are you settling down? I know it’s hard to step away from the spotlight when accustomed to it. But can someone tell KG we’ve had enough of her on-off relationship with her man.

Tell us, Sho Majozi, is it true you are taking a break from making music to concentrate on your other talent, writing children’s books? Actually, I read somewhere your latest offering called Shoma. A great tribute to your late sis, went on sale this week. Please tell.

Bathong. Why do we always hear from Tony Yengeni when the ANC is in a crisis? Stop hiding. It’s about time you ditch those Gucci and Coco handbags. Remember you are a pensioner now and can ill afford them.

DJ Zinhle, it seems things are looking up since you left AKA, or did he leave you? Never mind. What I’m on about is you’ve been having international nods one after the other since you left him. The latest being No 42 on the world’s best female DJs list. But who are the judges? You should have been up there, and please tell if your ex was an impediment.

What’s this gangster feud between beleaguered Springboks flyhalf Elton Jantjies and his agent? Now Jantjies, who’s in limbo after being booted out of the Bok camp because of his wayward ways, is accusing his agent of organising gangsters to demand money. Hectic!

Why is Mrs Ramaphosa so quiet with all the drama going on around her man? Come out of the cocoon doctor, say something, anything, we want to know how you feel when your man is under siege.

To Cassper Nyovest the rapper, tell us about your secret of filling up every stadium you perform at? Please whisper to your Gossip Lady. I understand your sixth fill-up concert was at your home yesterday. I was not invited.

Celebrity basher Musa Khawula, what happened to your murder case? Is it still ongoing? And what is the latest about the fight you had with Moshe Ndiki, have you grown back your dreadlocks? You look bald for my liking.

Now here’s a woman Shwa is watching with very keen interest. Kelly Khumalo, when will you tell the truth? Apparently, you’ve moved on and have a new man after two or three failed attempts. The latest man has even impregnated you, if the bump you’re displaying on social media is to be believed.

And who can please intervene and stop the Twitter beef between music exec Nota and Black Coffee. It’s unnecessary, you both have baby mama issues. Niyagowa. Stop the ranting and threats. Behave like mature men, for Pete’s sake.

Can somebody please ask celebs to stop writing about their separation on Instagram and then jump into the same bed with the one they have been rubbishing. How do you afford to live with such betrayal? I wonder… but won’t mention names, you know yourselves.

Where is Maps Maponyane? Gone underground perhaps since breaking up with Nomzamo Mbatha? We miss you on socials or are you working on following your ex as a Hollywood actor?

Sunday World

Author