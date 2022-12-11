Shwashwi: Sick and tired of publicity stunts

Believe it or not, Mzansi’s entertainment industry is stagnant and uninspiring. There is a growing trend of celebs thinking the only way to get attention is by pulling stunts.

This week, Imfezi Emnyama and Ntombeningi trended for supposedly coming out, making their relationship open for the public to consume. Who cares? Never in the history of maskandi has this happened.

Shwa has nothing against people exploring and being true about their sexuality and feelings, however some seem to be attention seekers.

Shwa is sure the whole maskandi nation was shocked when they heard the news of the two apparently being engaged. But moi does not buy the story.

First, those close to Shwa have whispered into my ear – it is nothing but just a sham and a publicity stunt because someone wants to hog the headlines and be under the spotlight.

It’s no secret these two artists are working on a song and the leaked pictures were from their music video shoot. If you really want to be out there and trend, then do some research and get a proper PR strategy.

Shwa is aware Ntombeningi is currently living with a man, his partner, and Imfezi also has a partner, so if this was true, why were their partners quiet about the entire engagement sham? Unnecessary controversy is draining.

We have also seen Tino Chinyani trying to pull the same stunt after breaking up with Simphiwe Ngema, then supposedly getting married to another woman, only for the woman to speak out, exposing it was a video shoot.

What about the time when Bonang Matheba and AKA made fans believe they had called it quits, as it turned out they were merely promoting a song.

Cassper Nyovest and Boity Thulo also made us all think they were engaged.

Nomuzi Mabena staged an accident to promote her road safety project she was working on. For moi, stunts for campaigns are rather insensitive. And it backfired.

A word of advice, forget about the silly publicity stunts and focus your energy on your craft. It’s become a huge yawn fest, now.

