Shwashwi: Superstars from yesteryear will keep us in the know

The Soccer World Cup in Qatar is around the corner and moi was dragged kicking and screaming to the SuperSport shindig at Langhams in Fourways, north of Jozi.

I’m sure the do would not have gone ahead without me showing face, so to save them the blushes I relented, and everyone was elated to see me.

It was the unveiling and, so much so, the parading of the pay-per-view channels’ football presenters, analysts, experts, hosts and soccer fundis set to bring us their guru knowledge while watching the Fifa splendour from the comfort of our

living rooms.

Superstars from yesteryear, those deeply knowledgeable about the game of football simply because they played it, will inform and educate me on the rules and the history of the game.

It was an eye-opener to rub shoulders with those present, although some could not make it, but because they have signed contracts, they will have to be in Mzansi by November 20 for the kick off.

Local talent will comprise Thato Moeng, Julia Stuart, Thomas Mlambo, Carol Tshabalala and Amanda Dlamini.

Former Bafana Bafana players such as Bongani Khumalo, Stanton Fredericks, Phumudzo Manenzhe and Teko Modise are on board.

From outside our shores included are Jay-Jay Okocha, Michael Owen, Kalusha Bwalya, Jaap Stam as part of their Fifa World Cup analysts and Dwight Yorke, Ghanaian Asamoah Gyan and former Spain star Gaizka Mendieta, form part of the international panel.

It’s disappointing Bafana Bafana are not making the trip to Qatar but because we are a soccer-mad country, our supporters will not mind adopting one of our five African teams and root for them.

I will not forget how we were behind BaGhana BaGhana in 2010, unfortunately the biased refereeing denied them a place in the semifinals. Forget about BaGhana robbing us a place at the Qatar World Cup due to another biased

referee from Senegal last year.

Let the Qatar ball start rolling. Moi can really not wait to get some dose of football education.

