Shwashwi: Will Londie London rent like that other ‘Housewife’ now?

There were many catfights in the last season of the Real Housewives of Durban on who was lying about where they live and all.

Now the big question….will Londie be renting too, since Miss London has just cleared the air that she is no longer with her wealthy fiance’.

Shwa is not trying to be mean but Londie should have listened to her mother throughout the season of the show, when she asked when the fiance’ would finish off the lobola process.

The trick to a successful marriage is not to give a man babies or to live with him until he has paid his entire dues. Now the girl is left with two babies and a lacking singing career.

Anyways her singing career is none of my business, if she decides to return next season where is she gonna host the ladies?

Is she going to rent a house like LaConco did all in the name of protecting her family, or what?

Anyways, perhaps Londie should have just accepted that her man wanted another wife. I mean it’s a norm these days, she’d still have her lavish lifestyle.

Now she’s gone back home with her two babies. But hopefully, she will bounce back, I mean all IT girls do that.

