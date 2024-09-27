Howza, Salamina Mosese celebrate 16 years of marital bliss

Actress and television personality Salamina Mosese and her husband Tshepho Mosese, popularly known as Howza, are celebrating 16 years of marital bliss.

Taking to social media, Salamina penned a heartfelt message for her husband Howza. She thanked him for the 16 years they have spent together as a married couple.

“My Tshepo, @howza_sa, having you by my side makes me the happiest, most grateful and luckiest person in the world. Happy 16th anniversary to my soul mate. There is no one I would rather sit on the couch watching TV with. And thank you for the daughters that we made within the 16years,” wrote Salamina.

Howza also shared a throwback video of their wedding day. He also shared the moments that they have shared over the years.

“With high mileage on our speedometer, through the highs and lows, 16 years later we are still riding baby. It is only by the grace of God and no other formula. I love you “lang tyd [long time] kido. Best chapter in my book. Happy Anniversary my skat,” he wrote.

Squeaky clean image

The lovebirds are one of the very few South African celebrity couples who have managed to keep their public image squeaky clean. They appear to still be smitten with each other.

In 2023 the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary at the dreamy beaches of Zanzibar in Tanzania.

The celebrity couple shared pictures from their vacation. They enjoyed a few splashes at the pool as they sipped on their favourite beverages. Salamina also shared that the first time they went to Zanzibar was on their honeymoon 15 years ago.

She will be releasing her second book in October, titled Cook-off at gogo’s spaza, which is a children’s book.

