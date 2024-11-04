I am devastated by things said about me – Vuyokazi Nciweni

Vuyokazi Nciweni, the Izingane ZeSthembu reality star, has issued a statement about recent developments in her relationship with her fiancé.

Over the weekend, voice messages between Nciweni’s fiancé, Chef Xolani Sabelo, and his child’s mother went viral on social media.

In the voice notes, Sabelo informs his child’s mother that he was compelled by Nciweni to pay her lobola.

Nciweni addressed the matter, expressing her anguish upon discovering the voice notes.

In addition, the reality show star thanked everyone for their support and kindness and requested privacy.

Struggling to process emotional impact

“I am reaching out with a heavy heart as recent events have deeply affected me,” she said in the statement.

“I am a woman who has always sought to live my life with authenticity and privacy, yet I continually find personal life in the public domain, especially regarding my relationship.

“I recently learnt as many of you have about troubling accusations, statements and circulating voice notes from my fiancé suggesting that I had somehow forced him into paying lobola.

“These accusations have brought to light a side of him that I was previously unaware of or perhaps chose not to see.

“I am devastated by the things said, and I am struggling to process the emotional impact of this situation.”

It was on Mzansi’s well-known polygamist Musa Mseleku’s reality show, Uthando Nesthembu, that Nciweni made her public debut as Mpumelelo Mseleku’s girlfriend.

Fed up with polygamous set-up

She was Mpumelelo’s second girlfriend at the time, but after the other woman ended their relationship, she was promoted to number one.

A few years ago, Nciweni and Mpumelelo welcomed their first child into the world. They announced that they were expecting a second child in October of last year.

During that period, Mpumelelo had gotten his other girlfriend, Tirelo Kale, pregnant, and she gave birth to a boy.

Mpumelelo declared that he intended to take a virgin as his first wife during the most recent season of Uthando Nesthembu, leaving both Kale and Nciweni confused.

Nciweni declared on the show this year that she had lost interest in the polygamy set-up.

She claimed to have felt insulted by her children’s father’s desire to wed someone else before her.

