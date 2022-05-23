I am not dying, says Samthing Soweto about his weight loss

“I am not dying,” said musician Samthing Soweto in a video addressing his weight loss after fans assumed something was wrong judging by his latest pictures.

The singer, born Samkelo Lelethu Mdolomba, said he appreciates that people have shown concern about his weight loss, but noted that he has made a few lifestyle changes.

“You guys are not wrong, I am going through a lot. Thank you for your concern and support. But at the same time you guys are not right either, I am not dying, I have just been doing a lot of physical activities and changed my lifestyle.

“That is why I look the way I do now,” he said in a video posted on social media.

The musician also shared that he is going through something that he cannot share with the public, but noted that he is going to be fine.

“Thank you for your love and support, and to those who defended me on the socials. Lookout for new music that is coming soon.”

See the full video below:

