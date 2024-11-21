‘I do not need that apology to be okay’ says Lady Zamar

Singer and songwriter Yamikani Janet Banda, professionally known as Lady Zamar, has revealed how she has always expected an apology from the man who allegedly violated her.

Taking to Threads recently, Lady Zamar alleged there were paid campaigns to smear her name.

“Now I realise I could not trust the apology of a person who actively violated me and spread horrendous lies about me so that more people could violate me even further. I know now that I do not need that apology to be okay. I will just trust God to fix that hurt. And soothe the anger instead of carrying it around with me. There is peace in Jesus Christ,” wrote Lady Zamar.

Rape charge against ex-lover Sjava

Lady Zamar opened a case of rape with the police against singer Sjava but in 2017, alleging that he had forced himself on her in a hotel room in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, after a concert in 2017.

The case was thrown out in 2020 when the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the evidence at its disposal could not lead toa successful prosecution.

After the allegations were levelled against him, Sjava maintained his innocence. In August 2020 he released a video in which said he was not a rapist.

“I am not a rapist. And I have for years been advocating [against] abuse of any kind, any shape or form, be it women or children abuse, even alcohol abuse,” said Sjava.

In 2023 she appeared on Showmax’s Unfollowed to speak out about the backlash that she received after she laid the charge.

“It had happened two years before I spoke about it, I had always thought it was my fault,” said Lady Zamar.

“I had blamed myself immensely. And I felt like it was me who walked into that room unaware. We had never discussed anything sexual, no intimacy had taken place prior to that.”

