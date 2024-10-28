I never imagined being on TV and winning a Safta – LaConco

Reality television star and presenter Nonkanyiso Conco, popularly known as LaConco, is in disbelief after she took home the Best Television Award on Saturday.

LaConco won the gong for the Mzansi Magic show Forever Thina at the 18th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

The awards, hosted by Lerato Kganyago and Skhumba Hlophe, took place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

LaConco was competing with Emihle Matshawu, Govan Albert Whittles, Kuhle Adams, Dante Poole, Emo Adams, Devi Sankaree Govender, Jolene Martin, Mpho Modikoane and Nomalanga Shozi.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the former president Jacob Zuma’s baby mama penned a message reflecting on her win and how she is basking in glory.

“I am still numb, full of gratitude for the love you have shown me since the day you learnt of me,” she wrote.

I shall remain in my lane

“It is not long since I joined the entertainment industry, so I never ever imagined being on TV and winning a Safta.”

She thanked the production team and the channel that she worked with on the Showmax show for allowing her to gain back her identity.

LaConco also made mention of her family, the Zuma family, her friends, and her fans that voted for her.

“This is what this award means to me; I shall remain in my lane; there is no traffic. To continue being humble, kind, authentic, purposeful and keeping God as my anchor.”

Full list of winners:

BEST COMPETITION REALITY SHOW

Kokkedoor: Vuur & Vlam | Homebrew Films, kykNET

BEST STRUCTURED SOAPIE REALITY SHOW

Young, Famous and African S2 | Urban Brew Studios & A Pop Media, Netflix

BEST ONLINE CONTENT

The Adventures of Noko Mashaba: Struggles of SA Youth | Rams Comics, YouTube/Facebook

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAMME

Checkpoint | eNCA

BEST INTERNATIONAL FORMAT

The Masked Singer SA | Rose and Oaks Media, SABC3

BEST ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

Koppestamp | Just Ad Production, KykNET

The best variety shows

Sport@10 | SABC Sport, SABC1

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN Scribbling — Future FILM

The Fragile King | Tristan Holmes, The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV SOAP

Marlee van der Merwe (Binnelanders) | Stark Films, kykNET

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV SOAP

Kabelo Thai (Scandal!) | Ochre Media, e.tv

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELENOVELA

Mmarona Motsegoa (Redemption) | Burnt Onion Productions & Seriti Films, BET Africa

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELENOVEL

Mpho Sebeng (The Estate) | Clive Morris Productions, SABC3

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SOAP

Elizabeth Serunye (Skeem Saam) | Peu, SABC1

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SOAP

Germandt Geldenhuys (Binnelanders) | Stark Films, kykNET

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELENOVEL

Zikhona Sodlaka (Gqeberha — The Empire) | Tshedza Pictures, Mzansi Magic

BEST ACTOR IN A TELENOVEL

Presley Chweneyagae (The River) |Tshedza Pictures, 1Magic

BEST TV SOAP

Skeem Saam | Peu, SABC1

BEST TELENOVELA

Outlaws | Tshedza Pictures, Showmax

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA

Natasha Sutherland (Lioness S2) | Ochre Media, ADO Arena Holdings, M-Net

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV DRAMA

Nat Ramabulana (Fatal Seduction) | Ochre Media, ADO Arena Holdings, Netflix

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA

Shannon Esra (Lioness S2) | Ochre Media, ADO Arena Holdings, M-Net

BEST ACTOR IN A TV DRAMA

Thembinkosi Mthembu (Shaka iLembe) | Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic

BEST TV DRAMA

Shaka iLembe | Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV COMEDY

Dorothy Anne Gould (Yoh! Christmas) | BBZEE Films, Netflix

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY

Kagiso Modupe (Yoh! Christmas) | BBZEE Films, Netflix

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV COMEDY

Marion Holm (Taktiek) | Nagvlug Films, KykNET

BEST ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY

Prev Reddy (Miseducation) | Burnt Onion Productions, Netflix

BEST TV COMEDY

Yoh! Christmas | BBZEE Films, Netflix

BEST SHORT FILM

Father’s Day | Bunzi Bear Pictures, The Film Festival Docto

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FEATURE FILM

Jennifer Steyn (The Fragile King) | The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FEATURE FILM

Adrian Alper (Seconds) | Free Women Films, Amazon Prime Video

BEST ACTRESS IN A FEATURE FILM

Antoinette Louw (The Fragile King) | The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video

BEST ACTOR IN A FEATURE FILM

Vusi Kunene (Seconds) | Free Women Films, Amazon Prime Video

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING — FEATURE FILM

The Fragile King | Tristan Holmes, The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video

BEST FEATURE FILM

The Fragile King | The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video

MOST POPULAR TV SOAP OR TELENOVELA (public vote)

Scandal! | Ochre Media, e.tv

LIFETIME Achievement AWARD

Arthur Molepo

Mfundi Vundla

