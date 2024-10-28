I never imagined being on TV and winning a Safta – LaConco

Reality television star and presenter Nonkanyiso Conco, popularly known as LaConco, is in disbelief after she took home the Best Television Award on Saturday.
LaConco won the gong for the Mzansi Magic show Forever Thina at the 18th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).
The awards, hosted by Lerato Kganyago and Skhumba Hlophe, took place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.
LaConco was competing with Emihle Matshawu, Govan Albert Whittles, Kuhle Adams, Dante Poole, Emo Adams, Devi Sankaree Govender, Jolene Martin, Mpho Modikoane and Nomalanga Shozi.
Taking to social media on Sunday, the former president Jacob Zuma’s baby mama penned a message reflecting on her win and how she is basking in glory.
“I am still numb, full of gratitude for the love you have shown me since the day you learnt of me,” she wrote.
I shall remain in my lane
“It is not long since I joined the entertainment industry, so I never ever imagined being on TV and winning a Safta.”
She thanked the production team and the channel that she worked with on the Showmax show for allowing her to gain back her identity.
LaConco also made mention of her family, the Zuma family, her friends, and her fans that voted for her.
“This is what this award means to me; I shall remain in my lane; there is no traffic. To continue being humble, kind, authentic, purposeful and keeping God as my anchor.”
Full list of winners:
BEST COMPETITION REALITY SHOW
Kokkedoor: Vuur & Vlam | Homebrew Films, kykNET
BEST STRUCTURED SOAPIE REALITY SHOW
Young, Famous and African S2 | Urban Brew Studios & A Pop Media, Netflix
BEST ONLINE CONTENT
The Adventures of Noko Mashaba: Struggles of SA Youth | Rams Comics, YouTube/Facebook
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAMME
Checkpoint | eNCA
BEST INTERNATIONAL FORMAT
The Masked Singer SA | Rose and Oaks Media, SABC3
BEST ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
Koppestamp | Just Ad Production, KykNET
The best variety shows
Sport@10 | SABC Sport, SABC1
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN Scribbling — Future FILM
The Fragile King | Tristan Holmes, The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV SOAP
Marlee van der Merwe (Binnelanders) | Stark Films, kykNET
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV SOAP
Kabelo Thai (Scandal!) | Ochre Media, e.tv
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELENOVELA
Mmarona Motsegoa (Redemption) | Burnt Onion Productions & Seriti Films, BET Africa
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELENOVEL
Mpho Sebeng (The Estate) | Clive Morris Productions, SABC3
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SOAP
Elizabeth Serunye (Skeem Saam) | Peu, SABC1
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SOAP
Germandt Geldenhuys (Binnelanders) | Stark Films, kykNET
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELENOVEL
Zikhona Sodlaka (Gqeberha — The Empire) | Tshedza Pictures, Mzansi Magic
BEST ACTOR IN A TELENOVEL
Presley Chweneyagae (The River) |Tshedza Pictures, 1Magic
BEST TV SOAP
Skeem Saam | Peu, SABC1
BEST TELENOVELA
Outlaws | Tshedza Pictures, Showmax
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA
Natasha Sutherland (Lioness S2) | Ochre Media, ADO Arena Holdings, M-Net
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV DRAMA
Nat Ramabulana (Fatal Seduction) | Ochre Media, ADO Arena Holdings, Netflix
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA
Shannon Esra (Lioness S2) | Ochre Media, ADO Arena Holdings, M-Net
BEST ACTOR IN A TV DRAMA
Thembinkosi Mthembu (Shaka iLembe) | Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic
BEST TV DRAMA
Shaka iLembe | Bomb Shelter, Mzansi Magic
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV COMEDY
Dorothy Anne Gould (Yoh! Christmas) | BBZEE Films, Netflix
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY
Kagiso Modupe (Yoh! Christmas) | BBZEE Films, Netflix
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV COMEDY
Marion Holm (Taktiek) | Nagvlug Films, KykNET
BEST ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY
Prev Reddy (Miseducation) | Burnt Onion Productions, Netflix
BEST TV COMEDY
Yoh! Christmas | BBZEE Films, Netflix
BEST SHORT FILM
Father’s Day | Bunzi Bear Pictures, The Film Festival Docto
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FEATURE FILM
Jennifer Steyn (The Fragile King) | The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FEATURE FILM
Adrian Alper (Seconds) | Free Women Films, Amazon Prime Video
BEST ACTRESS IN A FEATURE FILM
Antoinette Louw (The Fragile King) | The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video
BEST ACTOR IN A FEATURE FILM
Vusi Kunene (Seconds) | Free Women Films, Amazon Prime Video
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING — FEATURE FILM
The Fragile King | Tristan Holmes, The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video
BEST FEATURE FILM
The Fragile King | The Ergo Company, Amazon Prime Video
MOST POPULAR TV SOAP OR TELENOVELA (public vote)
Scandal! | Ochre Media, e.tv
LIFETIME Achievement AWARD
Arthur Molepo
Mfundi Vundla
Also Read: Thembinkosi Mthembu leads the pack with four Saftas nominations