I pray for peace and healing for both families, says AKA’s mother

AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes has paid tribute to her son’s former fiancé, Anele “Nelli” Tembe, who passed away a year ago, saying it had been a very difficult year.

Forbes said Nelli’s death would always be a scar on both families, adding that she wished she was able to take her son’s pain away.

“I continue to pray for peace and the healing of both families. I’m grateful for all the love and support we have received in the midst of the pain and the daily challenges we face,” she wrote.

The couple were engaged in February 2021 and AKA had paid lobola in March, but a month later Nellie died by suicide when she fell from the 10th floor of the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town.

