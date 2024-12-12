‘I promise I am not homeless’ – actor Luthuli Dlamini

Zimbabwe-born South African film and television actor Luthuli Dlamini has dispelled reports that he is homeless and living in a drug den in Randburg.

According to media reports, Dlamini is said to be living in Randburg due to him not being able to secure any acting roles.

Taking to social media Dlamini, in a video, said he has seen the reports of him allegedly being homeless.

“I just want to dispel a few rumours. But I want to say thank you for everyone who has shown support for me. Those that have offered a house for me to live in and someone who offered a spare room. I really appreciate that,” said Luthuli.

Actor refutes media reports, says he’s fine in KZN

Luthuli said he was not homeless, he is living in Durban and is happy where he is.

“I am fine, I promise I am not homeless. Be sure of your sources of information. Do not compromise your integrity for 15 cheap minutes of fame.”

Luthuli is popularly known for playing the role of Stan Nyathi on the e.tv soap opera, Scandal! He made numerous television appearances in shows such as Drum, Snitch, Generations, Isidingo, Justice For All and The Res. This was before landing the lead role in Scandal!.

He has played the leading role of Tombo Mbuli in the M-Net sitcom The Coconuts, from 2008-2009. In 2011, he starred in the green consumerism show Greenline, on SABC3.

Actor Carlo Radebe earlier confirmed his own struggles

Luthuli is not the only South African actor who has made headlines this year due to homelessness. Carlo Radebe hogged headlines this year when reports surfaced about his financial woes.

He reached out on his Facebook page, asking kind-hearted individuals for help as he faced financial difficulties.

“After 19 years, I have found myself alone. When you lose your job, your car and apartment and you turn around and see how many friends you have. I don’t blame people. It’s survival of the fittest out there. People don’t want that energy.”

