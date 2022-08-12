Queer activist Thami Dish Kotlolo has addressed the misrepresentation of his name on Showmax’s special Mohale On The Record which premiered at the start of August, saying he would have preferred to be afforded a right of reply.

Thami said in a statement that he was shocked and dismayed to see his name included in the Showmax’s special, noting that he has built a career that is rooted and which advocates for the queer community.

“While I applaud Mr Motaung for speaking out, I would have preferred to be afforded a right of reply in the instances where my name is implicated, especially as an enabler of abuse.”

The former Backstage actor said he also wished the production company had made an effort to be responsible and careful when portraying such stories.

He added that he also endured domestic abuse in his past relationship as a young man, noting that he had facilitated a meeting between the estranged lovers [Mohale and Somizi] at his house following their altercation.

“At no point was a suggestion made by myself that Mr Motaung returns home or to his relationship where there was ongoing abuse, and he knows this,” said Thami, adding that as a survivor of abuse, he does not condone violence in any situation.

