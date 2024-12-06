I’m a strong believer of girlfriend allowance – Malema

The most recent guest on YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza’s Awkward Dates was Julius Malema, president of the EFF.

In the show Awkward Dates, Lasizwe goes on dates with various entertainment industry media figures.

In August 2023, the first YouTube video was uploaded, and as of October 2024, 76 episodes had been made available.

The programme has received a nomination for Best Online Content at the 2024 South African Film and Television Awards.

Aside from being a politician, Malema showed the world that he is a good-hearted and tolerant person.

In the episode, Malema revealed that he lives in Hyde Park and that his favourite meal is goat meat, which he enjoys with whisky.

He was raised in a township at the home of his grandmother, who had nine children.

“I am always on my phone because in politics we do not sleep; in other parts of the world people are awake,” Malema said.

“I am a very romantic man, and the most romantic thing I have ever done was go down on my knee to ask for my wife to marry me. There is no romance bigger than that.”

I’m not a stingy man

During their date, he was questioned about his travel arrangements, including whether or not he drives himself.

In response, Malema said he sits in the back of his car and is driven.

“I am not a stingy man; I am a very strong believer of girlfriend allowance and spousal allowance,” he revealed.

“On my off days, I am a DJ, and every house of mine has CD’s. I deejay when I am free, like now in December.

“I will not be doing anything, so when I get bored at home, I deejay. I do not have a lot of friends; they visit maybe once a week or so.

“My favourite thing to dream about is success. I measure my success by becoming better than what my mom was.

“If my mom was here today, I would tell her that I love and appreciate all the things that she has done for me under very difficult circumstances.”

