I’m recovering well and will come back stronger in 2025 – L’vovo

Durban-based kwaito musician Thokozani Ndlovu, better known by his stage name L’vovo, is still recovering from a stroke that he suffered in 2022.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, L’vovo said he has been working on staging a comeback and is set on getting booked for gigs.

After the incident, he moved back home to be with his family, and it has been a dry season for the Bayangisukela hitmaker.

“My recovery is going well; I am currently at 90% recovery,” said L’vovo.

“We have to understand that it is part of life, and sometimes things do not always go according to what we planned for, but next year I am coming back with full force.”

Timeless songs

He emphasised that he believes his music is still relevant and that he is a legend.

He said: “I am an award-winning artist who is international; that is why every time my name will always be mentioned because I play the biggest role in South African music.

“It is not about being relevant; sometimes it is about giving people what they like. You can have a hit song today, then people forget about it next month.”

He went on to say that he does timeless songs that will endure for many years, rather than bubble-gum tunes.

“I make songs that people listen to and think this is L’vovo. You can differentiate me from other people.”

Open to collaborations

In response to a question about whether he would venture into amapiano, he stated that he would not, but he would be open to collaborating with the amapiano artists.

“I will not move away from what I am known for. I do not have a problem with amapiano; sometimes when you listen to amapiano, it sounds similar to what we are doing with kwaito.”

Together with artists like DJ Maphorisa, Busta 929, Master KG, and Zakes Bantwini, L’vovo is currently working on his next EP.

“I am doing different flavours on this EP, and it will be out during the Easter.”

