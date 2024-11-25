Irate Shebeshxt pulls off another ‘gun-firing’ stunt on stage at a pub 

Patrons at Fish Eagles Pub in Ramaphosa, near Boksburg, in Ekurhuleni, dived for cover when controversial artist Shebeshxt pulled out what looked like a firearm and fired in the air.

He allegedly shot in the air after a patron splashed him with alcohol while performing on stage at the joint two Saturdays ago.

News that the artist forced his legion of fans to take cover came to the fore when a music promoter, only identified as King Dinger, posted a video clip on a WhatsApp group alleging that Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, drew a skeng on the stage after a patron baptised him with fire waters.

“So, I booked Shebeshxt this past Saturday, and he pulled a gun on stage because someone in the crowd was splashing him with booze,” reads the message.

In the video, which we have seen, Shebeshxt could be seen performing on stage while the patron hurled a sizeable volume of alcohol at him.

The Ambulance hitmaker, who is said to be always strapped up, is seen opening what looks like a man bag and pulling out what looked like a firearm and firing banging shots into the air, leaving the crowd screaming and diving for cover.

King Dinger declined to comment.

“I cannot talk because I’m not the owner of the place; I will only speak to the media if the owner gives me permission to do so,” he said, referring Sunday World to the boss of the joint, Phuti Lester Nkoana.

Nkoana denied the allegation that the Limpopo-based hip hop artist fired a gun at his drinking hole.

“It was not a gun; I don’t know what it is because we checked the structure afterwards and we did not see any damage on it,” Nkoana said.

He said he did not ask the artist what it was that he fired in the air because no one was injured.

“We did not receive any report of any person injured. It could have been a cricket (a firecracker). They are allowed at the stadium, so they should be allowed everywhere,” he said.

If Shebeshxt pulled a gun in public in the saloon, it would be his third incident of violating the law.

A video clip of him pulling what looked like a gun and pointing it at the crowd in Polokwane early this year went viral, with legion of fans urging him to attend anger management classes because he appears to have a shot fuse.

Shebeshxt was also charged with pointing a firearm at a group of people at a village in the GaMamabolo area in Limpopo on April 10 last year.

However, the charges against him were provisionally withdrawn when he appeared in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court in October last year. Shebeshxt’s manager and wife Kholofelo Chuene said the allegations were false because the artist was not event at the event.

