It’s another boy, shares heavily pregnant Simphiwe Ngema

After announcing her pregnancy in September, actress Simphiwe Ngema and her boyfriend Tino Chinyani have disclosed the gender of their unborn child.

During their gender reveal and baby shower over the weekend, the lovebirds shared that they are expecting a second son.

“Another one,” wrote Ngema.

Following the birth of her first child in 2020, Ngema reflected in 2021 and revealed that she and the baby Tiyani almost died during her “difficult” pregnancy.

Husband murdered in 2017

Ngema started dating Zimbabwean-born model and TV host Chinyani in 2019 after her late husband Dumisani Masilela was murdered in 2017.

More than a year after the actress announced their split in September 2021, their romance was rekindled in March 2023.

When they made the shocking announcement of their split, they said they would co-parent.

“This has been one of my greatest experiences, a beautiful love story of two people fighting all the odds to be together,” Ngema said at the time.

“I have learnt to love again, to feel again, to live again, and to smile again.”

She added: “I will forever be grateful for everything you have taught me. I pray that God gives us the strength and wisdom to raise our beautiful son.”

Sultry photos

Chinyani sparked speculation that he and Ngema had resumed their romance in 2023 by sharing a number of sultry photos of them together on Instagram.

Ngema gushed about her man, expressing gratitude for his ability to move mountains on her behalf.

“Mang’thanda nginga typer enye ibreakup ithi pe… ngiyadlala eyi! Sesi right [if I want to, I’ll type another break-up, dare me … lol, I’m joking, we are good now],” Ngema joked at the time.

“For the wrong one, he will make excuses; for the right one, he will move mountains. Thank you for moving mountains, my Wumpalumpa.“

