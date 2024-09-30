It’s been lovely, says Asavela Mqokiyana after divorce decree

In celebration of her divorce from her husband, Vuyisa Mqokiyana, actress Asavela Mqokiyana has used humour.

Asavela shared pictures of herself in black attire in front of the KwaZulu-Natal High Court on Sunday.

It was revealed last month that Vuyisa was the one who filed for divorce based on documents obtained from the high court.

Asavela, on the other hand, remained quiet about the issue until recently, when she disclosed that her marriage had ended.

“Woof woof. It has been lovely, enkosi [thank you],” wrote Asavela.

The former Isibaya actress announced her pregnancy in 2023.

She posted a video from her Eastern Cape home chronicling her pregnancy journey and her life during that time.

In addition, she expressed gratitude to her ex-husband for supporting her the whole way.

“To my husband, every step of this pregnancy has been easier because of how helpful and caring you are, I love you,” she wrote at the time.

She disclosed that she was no longer looking for love in April 2022.

She posted pictures from her traditional wedding ceremony in the Eastern Cape on Instagram.

Happily ever after

Although she disclosed that they have been together for years, not much is known about her spouse.

Mqokiyana also disclosed that she was renamed Kwande after marrying into the Mqokiyana family.

She posted pictures of her gorgeous new home that she and her spouse had constructed and would soon be moving into in August 2022.

She called their new home their happily ever after.

Mqokiyana wrote a short caption for the photos of the house, expressing her happiness at having finally finished construction.

