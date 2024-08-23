‘I’ve never splurged money, only drank cognac this year’ – Carlo

Veteran actor Carlo Radebe recently featured on Podcast and Chill with MacG. The podcast interview followed Radebe’s public outcry, where he took to his Facebook page to ask for more donations. The actor was given donations earlier in the year.

In his lengthy post, Radebe said he was promised a job and a place to stay but none of that has actually happened.

“Letting u know as my fans that I am still holding on to my game with dogged determination, waiting for the dam to burst and for work to start rolling my way before the year is over.

A cry for help

“Been nearly three years without work. Nothing lasts forever. The winter of my discontent is surely at its end, with promise of work as the year comes to its end.

“Kindly putting my hand on your heart, to boost me one more time with any donation to my account. In order for me to survive my 11th hour at the gate,” reads the post.

Radebe is well known for his portrayal of Duke Ngcobo in Backstage and Sello Mvuyane on SABC1’s Generations. On the podcast he revealed that he managed to stay in his townhouse for a year before he lost it.

He said that in 2023 he lost his place of residence due to a lack of income, and has was now staying in a back room.

Never wasted money

“I still do not abuse money even after Backstage I got other jobs. But I have never abused money or gone to clubs to splurge money. The girl I was with for about four years never asked me to go clubbing with her.

“I never splurged money. I have never bought champagne; I have never had it in my life. The first time I had Hennessy was beginning of this year and it was offered to me by someone who was drinking it.

“I have never wasted money on restaurants, I like simple things. Maybe my mistake was not investing, I have never wasted money,” said Radebe.

