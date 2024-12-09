Jay Z fingered in sexual assault case against teenager

American rapper Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, has denied allegations linking him to a sexual assault case.

According to media reports, Jay Z and Sean Diddy Combs allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty of the MTV Video Awards in the year 2000.

The information was revealed in a lawsuit that initially only named Combs, who is currently in police custody after being denied bail several times.

The victim claims that she was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement before attending a party.

The victim has further described the events that allegedly occurred in 2000.

The victim, known as Jane Doe, claimed that celebrities attended the party, where people were allegedly using marijuana and cocaine.

After receiving a drink offer at the after-party, Jane Doe reportedly felt “woozy and light-headed”.

Therefore, she sought rest in a room where Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay Z allegedly raped her. One of their female friends allegedly witnessed the entire incident.

Jay Z shared a statement regarding the allegations and said they were heinous in nature.

My heartbreak is for my family

“I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one,” he said in a statement.

“Whoever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away; would you not agree?”

He further called out the demand letter by lawyer Tony Buzbee as a “blackmail attempt”.

“My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims and explain the cruelty and greed of people.

“I look forward to showing you just how different I am.”

After his arrest in September, Combs entered a not guilty plea to charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The 54-year-old Combs also faces a third charge of transportation to engage in prostitution.

