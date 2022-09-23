Jeniffer Hudson gives ‘Idols SA’ contestant Nozi a big nod

Award-winning American singer Jennifer Hudson has given Idols SA top 10 contestant Nozi a nod following her performance of her song, Giving Myself.

Nozipho ‘Nozi’ Sibiya told Sunday World a week ago that it is her second time on Idols. She first auditioned for the competition in 2016 but did not make it beyond the first cut.

This year, she is back and is looking forward to proving herself to the world. The Durban-based contestant said she almost gave up on her dream, but her mother encouraged her to try again.

“After I received a callback, I did not know what to do, as I was rejected before. I had to mature soon after I got the news, as no one had forced me to do this,” she said.

Taking to social media, Hudson said if she was there for her performance, Nozi would have caught a shoe. “Ok, I’m a little late, but y’all need to hear this! Nozi on @IdolsSA performed my song ‘Giving Myself’,” wrote Hudson.

Ok I’m a little late but yal need to hear this ! Nozi on @IdolsSA performed my song “Giving Myself.” If I was there she would have caught a shoe ! 👠 She did that !!! pic.twitter.com/aYLvcziIP9 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 22, 2022

The song was written by singer-songwriter Robin Thicke and producer Pro Jay for Hudson’s debut album in 2008. Hudson is also a former American Idols contestant who came in at number seven in 2004.

She went on to become a star actress and acted in hits like Dreamgirls, which saw her earn the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, an NAACP Image Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

