JLo and Ben Affleck tie the knot in Vegas

The Bennifer effect is in full swing as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas at the weekend. The pair first met in 2001 on the set of the movie Gigli.

Lopez was then married to her second husband Cris Judd, whom she separated from in 2002. “Bennifer” was coined for the popular couple, but they never made it to the altar. Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner while Lopez married Marc Anthony, who she had twins with.

After rekindling their spark recently, the couple wasted no time in getting married. The singer and actress confirmed the news on her Jlo newsletter.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote.

She added: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other.

“In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday – all of us wanting the same thing – for the world to recognise us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself [but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed].”

Lopez said she wore a dress from an old movie.

She ended her post by saying: “With love, Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

