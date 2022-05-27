Joey Rasdien wins ‘best supporting actor’ at Romford Film festival

Actor and comedian Joey Rasdien has won the award for best supporting actor at the Romford Film Festival. Rasdien won the award for his role as Yusuf in the New Material Movie. Yusuf is also Joey’s birth name.

The festival has run yearly since 2017. The festival awards and screens movies ranging from first-time filmmakers to some of the most established names on the independent film circuit.

New Material is the sequel to the 2012 hit comedy Material. Lead by Riaad Moosa, who comedian Cassim, he tries to balance his career with a new marriage, a young child and living with his parents.

Rasdien made a name for himself as a writer and performer on the SABC1 sketch comedy series Pure Monate Show, which aired from 2003-2004.

He also commissioned his own game show, Go For It, on SABC2 and his own sitcom titled Rasdien – where he played the role of a single father.

He has also starred in the award winning film Barakat as well as Blitzpatrollie and Dollars and White Pipes.

His sold-out performances on the South African stand up comedy circuit include Kings and Queens Comedy Festival, Parkers Comedy and Jive, Blacks Only Comedy, one-man shows at the Lyric Theatre as well as his own Joey’s Mixed DNA Tour.

