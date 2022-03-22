E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE YOUR 2022 UNSUNG HERO NOW!
Celebrity News

K Naomi begins new chapter as Mrs Phakathi

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Lorna Maseko, Tshepo, K.Naomi & Pearl Modiadie Instagram

Media personality and TV presenter Keitumetse Noinyane, better known as K Naomi, is now Mrs Phakathi after she tied the knot to Tshepo Phakathi at the weekend.

K Naomi and Tshepo got engaged in September 2021 at Gåte at Quoin Rock restaurant in Stellenbosch. The couple then welcomed their first child together in December after Tshepo had paid the lobola the previous month.

Although K Naomi has not shared pictures from her traditional modern wedding, her friends flooded the socials with beautiful photos from the memorable day.

Among a few celebrities who attended the couple’s wedding were Lasizwe, Pearl Modiadie, Basetsana Kumalo, Denise Zimba, and Lorna Maseko.

K Naomi looked ravishing in a blue and black modern shweshwe dress that complemented her husband’s white and blue outfit.

Also Read: Watch: K.Naomi announces pregnancy

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes