Kaizer Chiefs legend’s cousin shot, killed outside his shop

The cousin of the former Kaizer Chiefs star was fatally wounded outside his shop in Bophelong township in the Vaal.

Thabiso Maphike, a relative of Ntsie Maphike, got killed in a hail of bullets when hitmen surfaced from the dark and mowed him down on Friday night.

It is alleged that when he was killed, Maphike, who was a vocal community leader and businessman, was gunned down in front of his business partner, whose name was not disclosed.

Prior to his assassination, an attempt to take Maphike’s life was made in January; however, he survived the hit.

It is understood that his attackers ambushed Maphike, who was sitting in a car with his business associate outside his shop in the area.

Sources who spoke to Sunday World in Bophelong stated that after the shooting, people in the area came to the crime scene, and they were shocked by what they had seen.

Shocking attack

“This senseless killing brought shock to our community. We have a challenge where criminals are doing as they please. We live in fear here, and we really need law enforcement to take charge of our streets,” said a community member who asked to remain anonymous.

Another community leader in the area said that it was concerning that Maphike’s life was taken in such a manner.

“Thabiso was a great role model in this community, and he was hands-on towards building this community. We urge the police to leave no stone unturned to get those responsible.

Kaizer Chiefs former player said that he would only be able to speak about his cousin’s senseless killing at a later stage.

However, the former footballer took to social media, where he wrote that the deceased will be missed a lot.

“We will miss you, my boy. May your soul repose in eternal peace. I had to sell my supermarket because of this foreign invasion.My wife was almost killed. It was no longer safe for my family,” said the former footie.

