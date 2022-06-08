Kamo Mphela trolled after a video of her dancing in Italy trends

South African dancer and singer Kamogelo Mphela, popularly known as Kamo Mphela, has been criticized by social media following a video she posted of herself dancing in Italy.

Social media criticised her for being nominated for Best Amapiano Album at the SAMA’s. They are not pleased with her dance moves any longer, saying that she has lost relevance and does not dance the way she used to.

Kamo, who became an internet sensation because of her dancing, shared that her passion for dancing started at an early age. She would accompany her father, who worked at YFM, to events where she would perform on stage and dance. This eventually led to her getting more exposure through live performances.

In 2019 she signed with Major League Music, where she released her Ep titled, Twentee.

This is what social media users had to say about her video:

Kamo Mphela being dragged for that video she shot in Italy is something else.. is it because she's dancing to a Gqom song or abantu have become immune to her dance moves? find out next time on Dragonball Z pic.twitter.com/c5DIcekqtT — X O L A (@Xeth_Ola) June 7, 2022

Some tweeters are disappointed that Kamo Mphela has been nominated under best amapiano album and not Kelvin momo. People were wondering, with the weight gain she had. Will she be able to make those moves again? Yep she still got it. Dancing at Italy pic.twitter.com/HwIyAAh291 — Mbalenhle Nokuzola (@MbalenhleNokuz1) June 8, 2022

kamo mphela is not the one🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/glmYYDPWli — Pee.JayMask (@BonganiPMashele) June 8, 2022

Not that I’m a hater maara Kamo Mphela guys maybe best Dance category not Amapiano #SAMA28 — M A R C O || 🎧 (@MaakoThabang) June 7, 2022

Wanna know why people were not entertained by Kamo Mphela?watch the video! pic.twitter.com/p9CXVqTh1z — Slimfit (@dankie_slimfit) June 8, 2022

Kamo Mphela is dancing in Italy and all the critics are criticizing in South Africa… she's there and you're here, see the difference. — Tony Black (@TommyS61922878) June 8, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author