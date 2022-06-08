E-edition
Subscribe
Celebrity News

Kamo Mphela trolled after a video of her dancing in Italy trends

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Kamo Mphela

South African dancer and singer Kamogelo Mphela, popularly known as Kamo Mphela, has been criticized by social media following a video she posted of herself dancing in Italy.

Social media criticised her for being nominated for Best Amapiano Album at the SAMA’s. They are not pleased with her dance moves any longer, saying that she has lost relevance and does not dance the way she used to.

Kamo, who became an internet sensation because of her dancing, shared that her passion for dancing started at an early age. She would accompany her father, who worked at YFM, to events where she would perform on stage and dance. This eventually led to her getting more exposure through live performances.

In 2019 she signed with Major League Music, where she released her Ep titled, Twentee.

 

This is what social media users had to say about her video:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.