Kanye ‘YE’ West banned from Twitter … again

Controversial American rapper and songwriter Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has again been suspended on Twitter after he posted a photo of a swastika merged with the Star of David.

Following his tweet, Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted that West had violated a rule against incitement to commit violence.

Musk, who bought the platform for billions of dollars over a month ago, is the one who lifted the ban on the controversial rapper. He wrote that West’s account will be suspended.