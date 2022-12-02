Kanye ‘YE’ West banned from Twitter … again

Controversial American rapper and songwriter Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has again been suspended on Twitter after he posted a photo of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
Following his tweet, Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted that West had violated a rule against incitement to commit violence.
Musk, who bought the platform for billions of dollars over a month ago, is the one who lifted the ban on the controversial rapper. He wrote that West’s account will be suspended.
In October, West was locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts after he posted anti-semitic messages. He also used a racial slur in reference to South African-born comedian Trevor Noah earlier in the year. Noah is currently based in the US.
For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.
Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.
Sunday World