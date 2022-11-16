Kellerman, Zakes and Zikode nominated for Grammy award

The nominations for the 65th edition of the annual Grammy Awards are out and South Africa’s own Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman have secured nominations.

The trio received a nomination in the Best Global Performance category for the song Bayethe.

Taking to social media, Bantwini and Zikode expressed excitement about being nominated. “I’ve just received my first Grammy nomination, God is the greatest,” wrote Batwnini.

Leading the pack is Beyoncé with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar who bagged eight, Adele and Brandi Carlile got seven apiece, and Harry Styles, Mary J Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, and producer and songwriter The-Dream received six nominations.

The Grammy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on February 5 2023 from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The live broadcast will also be available on the CBS Television Network and can also be streamed live.

The special ceremony’s broadcast time, hosts, presenters, and performers will be announced at a later date.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author