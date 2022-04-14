E-edition
Kelly Rowland receives love from local fans and celebrities

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Kelly Rowland Instagram

Kelly Rowland, the former member of the American all-girl group Destiny’s Child, is in town but has not shared a reason for being in South Africa.

Kelly confirmed being in the country after a social media user posted that South Africans react every time the American star posts something.

The fan was referring to how radio presenter Anele always gets dragged on Twitter whenever Kelly posts something.

Kelly then replied to the fan’s message and shared that she was currently in the country. “Surprise … Surprise … cause I’m here in SA. Now! Wait! Let me post a pic,” she wrote.

Anele once shared that Kelly was not as beautiful as Beyonce’, the group’s leading vocalist.

Media personality Bridget Masinga then shared pictures of her and Kelly in what seemed to be an intimate gathering.

Celebrities then flocked to the American star’s page to offer her a taste of their goodies. DJ Zinhle wrote that she would love to give the Destiny’s Child band member some of her jewellery.

Actress Thando Thabethe also posted in the comments section of Kelly’s picture how it was nice meeting her and that she should enjoy her Thabootys.

