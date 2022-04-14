Kelly Rowland receives love from local fans and celebrities

Kelly Rowland, the former member of the American all-girl group Destiny’s Child, is in town but has not shared a reason for being in South Africa.

Kelly confirmed being in the country after a social media user posted that South Africans react every time the American star posts something.

The fan was referring to how radio presenter Anele always gets dragged on Twitter whenever Kelly posts something.

Kelly then replied to the fan’s message and shared that she was currently in the country. “Surprise … Surprise … cause I’m here in SA. Now! Wait! Let me post a pic,” she wrote.

Anele once shared that Kelly was not as beautiful as Beyonce’, the group’s leading vocalist.

Hey Boo!! I didn’t know that!!

Surprise….Surprise….cause,

I’m here in S.A. Now!!

Wait! Let me post a pic! https://t.co/qi4MPQWU17 — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) April 13, 2022

Media personality Bridget Masinga then shared pictures of her and Kelly in what seemed to be an intimate gathering.

An intimate affair… love, laughter and hell yeah some kiki😘💖 pic.twitter.com/8YakZlUVWK — Bridget Masinga (@BridgetMasinga) April 14, 2022

Celebrities then flocked to the American star’s page to offer her a taste of their goodies. DJ Zinhle wrote that she would love to give the Destiny’s Child band member some of her jewellery.

Sitting here thinking about how I can get my jewellery to Kelly Rowland yaz.. — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) April 14, 2022

Actress Thando Thabethe also posted in the comments section of Kelly’s picture how it was nice meeting her and that she should enjoy her Thabootys.

