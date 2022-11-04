Kganyago’s own brand of sanitary pads now on store shelves

Media personality and businesswoman Lerato Kganyago has announced that her business is growing by leaps and bounds.

Through the beauty label Flutter by LKG, Kganyago owns her own brand of sanitary pads and lashes and has been able to empower young girls and women.

Taking to social media on Friday, she shared that after months of hard work, the pads are now available at all Clicks stores in South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT! I'm so excited that after months of hard work, @Flutterbylkg is officially in @Clicks_SA South Africa, Namibia, AND Botswana! Thank you for your patience with us! Stay tunes for ANOTHER exciting announcement later today! pic.twitter.com/YjM880GwB2 — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) November 4, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author