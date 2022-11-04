E-edition
Kganyago’s own brand of sanitary pads now on store shelves

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Lerato Kganyago Instagram

Media personality and businesswoman Lerato Kganyago has announced that her business is growing by leaps and bounds.

Through the beauty label Flutter by LKG, Kganyago owns her own brand of sanitary pads and lashes and has been able to empower young girls and women.

Taking to social media on Friday, she shared that after months of hard work, the pads are now available at all Clicks stores in South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana.

