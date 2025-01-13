Khawula to spend more time in jail for verification of his address

Musa Khawula, the controversial blogger, will stay in jail while police officers verify his address.

This came to light on Monday when Khawula appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court.

Khawula’s case was rescheduled for January 21 in order to verify his address and submit a formal bail application.

He will be detained and taken to Johannesburg Prison, known as Sun City, until he appears in court again next week.

Ofentse Nkgwang, his attorney, stated that since the case is still in its early stages, he was unable to comment.

Khawula made a brief appearance at the Newcastle magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday following his arrest in the area.

After that, he was taken to Johannesburg, where he was detained for a weekend prior to his Monday court appearance.

Violation of Cybercrime Act

Khawula is being charged with both criminal injuria and violation of the Cybercrime Act. These charges are not related to the defamation case.

In the defamation case, Khawula was previously directed to remove his disparaging remarks about businessman Ze Nxumalo and his wife Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo from X, a social media platform.

Vanessa Fernihough, the couple’s attorney from Vanessa Fernihough & Associates, previously told Sunday World that although Khawula had eluded arrest for a while, an arrest warrant had been issued.

Sometime in 2024, Khawula wrote on his X account how Nxumalo was cheating on his pregnant wife with Lebo Mokoena.

Mokoena is a reality TV personality and the former spouse of Lebo Gunguluza, a businessman.

On October 12, the Johannesburg High Court ordered Khawula to take down the remarks he posted on his X account.

The arrest warrant was issued as a result of his noncompliance with the court’s order.

