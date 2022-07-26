Khuli Chana opens content creation hub for creatives

Motswako rapper Khulane Morule, better known by his stage name Khuli Chana, announced on Tuesday that he has opened his very own Khuli Chana Studios – a content creation hub for creatives.

Khuli shared video clips of the studio leaving social media fans applauding him for his good work.

The rapper said the creation hub studio will be offering television production facilities, sound, live streaming, and music production, for all those that are interested in content creation.

The beginning of a new era of content creation the @KhuliChana studios pic.twitter.com/xDAaDSapsS — Khuli Chana Studios (@chana_studios) July 25, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author