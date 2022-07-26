E-edition
Khuli Chana opens content creation hub for creatives

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Motswako rapper Khulane Morule, better known by his stage name Khuli Chana, announced on Tuesday that he has opened his very own Khuli Chana Studios – a content creation hub for creatives.

Khuli shared video clips of the studio leaving social media fans applauding him for his good work.

The rapper said the creation hub studio will be offering television production facilities, sound, live streaming, and music production, for all those that are interested in content creation.

