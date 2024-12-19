Khuzani Mpungose makes history, tops charts on Apple Music

Award-winning maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose has made history on popular music streaming app, Apple Music.

Mpungose, who is one of the top maskandi artists in the genre, is the first artists to top the charts with his album Angidlali Nezingane.

Expressing his excitement on his social media pages, Mpungose did not hold back. He said he was proud to be the first maskandi artist to be number one on Apple Music.

The artist said he was called by Apple Music to inform him of this. They told him this was the first time in history that this has happened.

Humbling experience

“Why is South Africa quiet when I am the first maskanda artist to be number one on Apple music? When others only end up on itunes? I thought I was strong, but no I am going to cry. South Africa nithuleleni ngempela for the first time kuba nomculi kaMaskandi ebe unumber 1 kwi Apple music. Abanye baphelela ko Itunes yabona bengithi ngiyazazi ngiyaziqinisa ay ngeke ngiyakhala mina,” he wrote.

Earlier this month Mpungose said he was thrilled to receive a nomination for the first time on Umhlobo Wenene FM’s top 10 songs of the year.

Khuzani was allegedly left out of Ukhozi FM’s announcement of this year’s song of the year top 10.

He won the song of the year competition on Ukhozi FM earlier this year. However, he was jeered and pelted with missiles on stage on New Year’s Eve as he prepared to perform. He was to perform his song, Umjolo Lowo, which had won the Ukhozi FM Song of The Year Award.

The incident took place at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex in Richard’s Bay, KZN, during the Gumba Festival.

Jeered on stage by disgruntled fans of other artists

When he attempted to encourage the crowd to sing along, he faced jeers and embarrassing disregard.

As a result, what was supposed to be a happy crossover party with a song became a soggy mess.

Following the announcement that Khuzani had won the contentious competition, revellers were heard shouting at Tshatha Ngobe, Ukhozi FM DJ, and the festival programme director.

The reason behind Khuzani’s attack is unknown, but it might have been a case of sour grapes.

A large portion of the audience had been cheering for the victory of Paris by Mthandeni “Igcokama Elisha” Manqele. Or Dlala Thukzin’s iPlan.

