Kim Kardashian continues fight for release of convicted Kevin Keith

American media personality Kim Kardashian continues to advocate for Kevin Keith’s release after he was convicted for triple homicide in 1994. Kim debuted her true crime podcast on the streaming platform Spotify.

Keith, who has spent 28 years in jail for the triple homicide, has been working with his family to prove that he was wrongly accused. After so many years behind bars, there is still no physical evidence linking him to the crime.

The new Spotify Original podcast, Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith, will be narrated by Kim alongside veteran true crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi.

Over eight episodes Kim and Ansaldi will work with investigators, experts, and other people as they discuss and expose the cracks in Keith’s homicide case. They will also highlight ways in which the American legal system is broken.

The first two episodes are available on Spotify and focus on the life of the accused and the night of the homicide. The episodes will be made available every Monday on the streaming platform.

