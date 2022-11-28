Kim Kardashian disgusted with Balenciaga

Despite fashion house Balenciaga apologising for its ill-advised campaign concerning children with bondage-like teddy bears, Kim Kardashian has announced that she is relooking at their relationship.

On Monday, the reality TV star and former wife of Kanye “YE” West posted on her social media accounts: “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalise child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period. “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again. “As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with, and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

The high-end fashion house’s holiday campaign showed off children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage. The company later, after social media backlash, apologised and deleted the images of the advertisement, saying it condemns the “abuse of children in any form”.

Kim has on several occasions collaborated with Balenciaga, the met gala 2021 faceless look being a memorable one.

In October, the company cut ties with Kanye West for his anti-semitic statements.

