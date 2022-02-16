Kuli’s life celebrated in song and laughter

The vivacious and bubbly Kuli Roberts’ life was celebrated in style at her memorial service held at Birchwood hotel in Boksburg on Wednesday.

Journalists, media personalities, celebrities and family members spoke fondly about how Roberts had lived her life in a charismatic and cheerful way.

Her former colleagues Nina Hastie and Shaka Sisulu, who worked with her at the SABC3’s Trending SA show, did a splendid job as masters of ceremony, as they kept the audience in stitches.

“Kuli was such a marvel person to be around with, as she had this loud and bubbly persona. She was always cracking jokes, and her life was so great,” said Hastie.

Kuli’s sister and actress Hlubi Mboya-Arnold said she was grateful that her late sister had lived her life to the fullest, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

“Kuli’s personality was great, and I am so grateful that she had lived her life with the people who dearly loved her. My sister was a pioneer in her own way, and I am here with her kids and our family to say thank you for being great to her as friends in the industry,” said Mboya-Arnold.

Roberts’ two children India Tembela and Iaeun Roberts were also at the memorial service.

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi got emotional as she reminisced on the memories she shared with Kuli.

“The first day we met, you resumed the role of a sister to me, and for that I am grateful. Go well, big sister,” said Ben-Mazwi.

Kaya FM radio personality Skhumba Hlophe said: “I am the only person who gave Kuli Roberts and Bob Mabena the best last days of their radio careers. Thank you to Kuli’s family for giving us Kuli. Everyone knows that this industry can swallow a person.”

Model and TV star Refiloe Modiselle said that Roberts was very protective of people living with albinism, adding that she is grateful that she took her under her wing.

“Kuli had loved and cared for people living with albinism and I am proud to say that she was a great person indeed. I have met her when I was just a 19-year-old girl, and our connection was very deep. May she rest in eternal peace,” said Modiselle.

Roberts’ father, professor Mzobanzi Mboya, also thanked the people who had been part of his daughter’s life, stating that he had lost a great part of his life.

“We released Nomakula from home at age of 20. When we asked her to come home, she would say that she is okay where she is, as she wanted to travel her road on her own.

“She once asked to go with me to one of my missions, and I asked her not to be part of the entourage, but due to her passion and love for people living with albinism, she insisted to be part of the mission. Thank you for being part of my daughter’s life as colleagues and friends,” said professor Mboya.

Famous faces who graced the memorial service included DJ Sbu, Penny Lebyane, Ringo Madlingozi, Jessica Mbangeni, Lance Stehr, and Baby Joe Correia, among others.

Roberts worked on several TV productions, but she recently starred in the Netflix original movie Angeliena, and co-hosted TV shows including TrendingSA, The Real Goboza and What Not To Wear.

The funeral of the 49-year-old, who passed on last Wednesday, will be held on Thursday at a private ceremony in Johannesburg. It will be live-streamed from 9am.

