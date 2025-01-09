Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza has died

Veteran kwaito phenomenon Doc Shebeleza real name Victor Bogopane, has died. The news of Doc Shebeleza’s death was confirmed by his manager, Shakes Mavundla on Thursday.

“Doc Shebeleza passed away on Thursday morning around 10:30am after being discharged from hospital on Monday,” said Mavundla.

The icon had been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a Johannesburg private hospital and had to undergo a surgery which was a success.

In December, the 51-year-old’s mother had pleaded with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and Gauteng MEC for Education, Arts, Sports, Culture, and Recreation Matome Chiloane, to help the artist raise funds for his next lifesaving operation scheduled for February next year.

The funds were meant to be used to buy Doc Shebeleza’s much-needed and essential medication to treat his life-threatening disease.

Doc Shebeleza was inspired by the late Brenda Fassie and Mandoza, one of the pioneers of kwaito genre.

In 1995 he released his first album Shebeleza featuring the hit “Ghets Ghetsa”. This was followed by “S’kumfete” which featured a hit with the same name.

After that, he released three more albums titled Tiger (1997), Ebumnandini (2000), and Jiva Yoyo (2001).

When the Kwaito star decided to stop making music, he decided to channel his focus to other things. He focused on other projects he had a passion for. He featured Cassper Nyovest on his last song recorded since the beginning of his kwaito career, Monate So.

Earlier this week, another legendary singer and actress, Winnie Khumalo, died at the age of 51. Khumalo died on Tuesday at her home after a short illness.

In November 2024, Khumalo was briefly admitted into a Johannesburg hospital after suffering from shortness of breath, which she later learnt was asthma. She said she was unaware that she suffered from asthma until an attack over the weekend.

Also Read: Please help me save my son Doc Shebeleza’s mother

Afropop musician Winnie Khumalo dies aged 51

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content