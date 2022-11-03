Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana are expecting a baby boy

DJ Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khulane Morule, known by his stage name Khuli Chana, are expecting their first child together.

The couple is also celebrating its third anniversary and the fact that Lamiez is now using a double-barrel surname.

Lamiez took to social media and reintroduced herself using her new surname. She also shared the exciting news of her pregnancy, revealing in the video that she is expecting a baby boy.

“This next chapter in our lives [is] an answered prayer ka mohau wa Modimo Le Badimo Baka [by God’s grace and my ancestors],” she wrote.

