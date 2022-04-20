Lebohang ‘Quiteria’ Kekana’s funeral details

The family of local fashion designer, Lebohang “Quiteria” Kekana, has released a statement sharing his funeral details.

The Kekana family announced that will be a candle lighting ceremony at the Quiteria Ateller studios in Melville on Wednesday.

He will be laid to rest on Friday.

Kekana passed away on Sunday at his Melville home in Johannesburg after a short battle with cancer.

The 38-year-old discovered he had cancer after his body experienced trauma. This was shortly after he had an altercation with Coconut Khelz in 2021.

He said at the time that after the backlask, he collapsed and had a concussion an after noticing lumps he found out that he had cancer.

