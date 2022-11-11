Leeroy Sidambe gushes over Shauwn Mkhize

Popular businessman Dumezweni Leeroy Sidambe has given Shauwn Mkhize her flowers while she is still alive.

Sidambe took to social media to show appreciation to Mkhize for being a mother figure to him and treating him like her own son.

Sidambe added that MaMkhize is a true inspiration in his life, and he would have not achieved most of his goals if it were not for her guidance and commitment she has towards hard work.

“The unconditional love and unending faith you have and have given to me is unmeasurable, I will forever love and cherish all that, I’m grateful and blessed to have you as a mother,” he wrote.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author