Legendary ‘Emzini Wezinsizwa’ thespian begs for donations

Legendary actor Vusumzi Thanda, fondly known as Tshawe on SABC1 comedy show Emzini Wezinsizwa, is bankrupt and pleading for donations.

This after an emotional video of the veteran actor started trending on social media platforms, where he is begging for financial support.

Popular for his “as far as I am concerned” line on-screen, the former The Queen thespian said he has received some support in a form of money, and thanked his fans who took the time to donate.

“I am Vusumzi Thanda and I would like to thank all those who listened to my message and acted on it. May you do the same to other people as well, this is my [bank] card with my account number, I bank with Capitec,” he said in the video.

I wonder what's happening to mzantsi celebs? This is Tshawe an actor…please guys, if you have atleast R10, just offer, God will bless…. SK Khoza, Pearl Thusi, Cassper, Welele, #MusaKhawula, #PardonMyArrogance, Bonang pic.twitter.com/cn77y4xO32 — Marshaal vibes (@Marshaal_Vibes) September 22, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author