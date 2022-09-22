E-edition
Legendary ‘Emzini Wezinsizwa’ thespian begs for donations

By Coceka Magubeni
Vusi Thanda// Image: Twitter

Legendary actor Vusumzi Thanda, fondly known as Tshawe on SABC1 comedy show Emzini Wezinsizwa, is bankrupt and pleading for donations.

This after an emotional video of the veteran actor started trending on social media platforms, where he is begging for financial support.

Popular for his “as far as I am concerned” line on-screen, the former The Queen thespian said he has received some support in a form of money, and thanked his fans who took the time to donate.

“I am Vusumzi Thanda and I would like to thank all those who listened to my message and acted on it. May you do the same to other people as well, this is my [bank] card with my account number, I bank with Capitec,” he said in the video.

