Liesl Laurie-Mtombeni gifts grandma a car

Liesl Laurie-Mtombeni, the 2015 Miss South Africa, spoiled her “ouma” with a new ride for her birthday this week.

The beauty queen from Eldorado Park, posted on social media: “It’s only by the grace of God that I am able to do this for my grandmother. Thank you for being Ouma Laurie (lola) to me, to your family, the church and the greater Eldorado Park. You deserve this, I love you! I am so grateful that I could spoil my ouma whilst she is still here on earth with us. To my amazing husband, thank you for helping me pull this off. I love you so much!.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni (@liesllaurie)



Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni was raised by her grandmother, her mother was a drug addict and soon recovered from her addiction in 2015 when Liesl was crowned Miss South Africa.

