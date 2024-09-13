Linda Sibiya refunds state by using deregistered firm for event

Media personality Linda Sibiya’s company hosted an event for the KwaZulu-Natal government last month formed part of an event that was hosted by that is currently in the process of deregistration.

On August 22, Sibiya’s company, Magic Media Group, hosted its KZN Masterclass in Creative Arts and Music and Masibambane Concert Masterclass.

The event was held in Durban at the Olive Convention Centre.

According to the provincial department of arts, the workshop covered social media management, brand development, law and the arts, financial literacy, business ethics and principles, basic creative administration as well as mental health.

The troubled company went as far as as sourcing out artists and facilitators for the masterclass.

They were Xoli Mncwango, Ayanda Ntanzi, and Skhulile Ngobese, among others.

Event was for Sibiya to refund department’s R4m

However, the purpose of the master class was for Sibiya to recompensate the KZN department of sports arts and culture with the R4-million he owes for an event that Sibiya was paid for but never took place.

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) records show that Magic Media Group is in its final deregistration step due to non-submission of annual returns.

The company was registered by Linda in 2018. He has never submitted any annual returns.

Despite this, the department promoted the Magic Media Group event on its social media platforms.

Department promoted the company despite being deregistered

One of the messages reads: “The department proudly supports the Masterclass in Creative Arts and Music and Masibambane Concert hosted by Magic Media Group.”

Ntando Mnyandu, the department’s spokesperson, defended the department.

“Our role was to oversee the implementation of the programme. Mr Sibiya was fulfilling the obligations which emanated from 2017 funding.”

Mnyandu further explained that Sibiya is still the subject of the Special Investigation Unit probe. “The SIU matter is still ongoing,” he said.

Debt revealed by ANC as Sibiya defected to EFF

The R4-million debt was revealed by the ANC when he ditched the party for the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Sibiya was also approached, but he refused to respond.

He said: “I’m not ready to respond but I’m not stopping you from publishing the story. It’s just that I prefer to speak in the presence of my lawyer. Perhaps I’ll schedule a meeting next week, then I can explain everything.”

