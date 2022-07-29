Local action film ‘Justice Served’ stars a strong cast

Netflix’s new drama action series Justice Served, which premiered on Friday is made up of some of South Africa’s finest.

The stellar cast includes Hlomla Dandala, Pallance Soja Dladla, Alex McGregor, Lerato Mvelase, Dineo Rasedile, Panch Gasela, Morné Visser and Motshabi Tyelele.

Dandala plays the role of Azania Maquoma: an enigmatic freedom fighter and leader of the Nomoori.

Lerato Mvelase plays the role of Mampho Mashaba, a widowed police officer, who struggles with balancing motherhood and her job.

Motshabi Tyelele portrays the role of Judge Bengu, a strong-willed female advocate leading the murder trail of Allan Harvey, tries to restore peace within the courtroom, coming face to face with the Normoori.

The series is centered around a courthouse, in the midst of convicting a man of killing another, and is taken on a dramatic detour. It is abruptly hijacked by an enigmatic freedom fighter and his followers called the Nomoori, who do whatever they can to take the law into their own hands and defeat the ends of justice.

Outside the court the decision is left in the hands of previously oppressed civilians, and viewers are jolted into chaos and conflict, ultimately learning that the price of freedom has harrowing consequences.

