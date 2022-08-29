E-edition
Local music fans’ favourite Makhadzi gatvol with SAMAs

By Coceka Magubeni

Makhadzi has ruled out her future participation in the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) following the alleged unfair treatment meted out against her at the weekend.

The disgruntled singer’s performance was ruined by a poor sound system during the awards ceremony held at Sun City, North West on Saturday evening.

Makhadzi, born Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, alleged that the event organisers wanted her to choreograph the entire awards’ show because she always performs with her dancers.

In a post that she later deleted she wrote: “The important thing is how you let me rehearse five minutes when others were given unlimited time. Rehearsing with a cellphone in front of the band.

“The award [that] I got was my blessing from my ancestors, I don’t want SAMA awards anymore. I want to do my music for YouTube so my fans can buy data and support me without [any] favour.”

Makhadzi deleted tweet

The Limpopo-born performer walked away with a SAMA award for Best Music Video of the Year.

