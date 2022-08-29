Local music fans’ favourite Makhadzi gatvol with SAMAs

Makhadzi has ruled out her future participation in the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) following the alleged unfair treatment meted out against her at the weekend.

The disgruntled singer’s performance was ruined by a poor sound system during the awards ceremony held at Sun City, North West on Saturday evening.

Makhadzi, born Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, alleged that the event organisers wanted her to choreograph the entire awards’ show because she always performs with her dancers.

In a post that she later deleted she wrote: “The important thing is how you let me rehearse five minutes when others were given unlimited time. Rehearsing with a cellphone in front of the band.

“The award [that] I got was my blessing from my ancestors, I don’t want SAMA awards anymore. I want to do my music for YouTube so my fans can buy data and support me without [any] favour.”

The Limpopo-born performer walked away with a SAMA award for Best Music Video of the Year.

The problem started when I decline their choreography , cz I allways want to perform with my own dancers. But the most important thing is how can you let me rehearse 5minutes where’s other’s where given unlimited time . 😭 rehearsing with a cellphone infront of the band and # — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) August 29, 2022

Makhadzi is really Hurt, the SAMA's did her dirty 💔 — unarine. (@phalanndwa6) August 29, 2022

The sound team did Makhadzi wrong 😭 SAMA production quality is not so good — Tshepang Hlakoana (@TshepangHlakoa1) August 28, 2022

sound ya di SAMA is ruining Makhadzi's performance #SAMA28 — D!maKatso🌬❄ (@_DeeMashango) August 28, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

For more lifestyle content click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author