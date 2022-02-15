Love’s in the air for celebrity couples

Johannesburg- Sometimes love finds you when you least expect it. Like veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube, who thought he’ll never find “the one”, and reality star Makgotso Lee-Anne Makopo, better known as Dr Maweni, who plans on extending her family to 11 kids with fiance Sabelo Mgube.

Speaking to Sunday World, these celebrities shared why it is working out for them a second time around. KaNcube said at 60, he has learned that when it comes to love, his future is defined by how he is dealing with the present. He and Pearl Mbewe tied the knot last year and plan to have a big celebration at FNB Stadium later this year.

He also revealed that for the first time, he will be celebrating Valentine’s Day tomorrow. “I will be taking my wife to the rural parts of KZN where I discovered my roots, where she will be doing her bridal duties. That will fill my heart with so much love and joy, but afterwards, I will take her to a fancy restaurant in Cape Town or wherever,” he said. The lovebirds met at a party they were both invited to, exchanged numbers, and the rest is history.

About having a ceremony at FNB, the couple said the idea started as a joke. Mbewe said their Instagram post was taken out of context and, before they knew it, they received a flurry of wedding invitation requests. “Various brands started approaching us to contribute and participate in the planning of the wedding.

We don’t have dates and themes as yet, but I am sure it will be my favourite colours and all, seeing that I’m the bride,” she said excitedly. “We have more to celebrate, our family, projects, businesses, and my husband’s blossoming career as a whole,” KaNcube said regardless of the backlash regarding their age gap, they were not bothered by any of it.

“People talk and they will always have something to say, but I honestly did not care what they were saying or still saying, so we didn’t let that get to us and our relationship,” he said. “I always knew I would fall in love again, but I do not believe that you really know when you have found the one, or if that person you are with is the one. ”

• Popular reality star and traditional healer Dr Maweni, who has three children from her past relationships, said she is willing to untie her tubes to make her fiancé, Sabelo Mgube, happy. She has three children and he has one. But they want a total of 11 children.

The couple met through a mutual friend. “Sabelo was in the transport business when I met him, so I wanted transport to go to the river and Khanyile [his friend] said he knew someone,” she said.

“So, when he came to my house to pick me up, I had already made up my mind that his prices were ridiculous, so I did not need his services no more,” she said. Mgube quipped that he never knew sangomas in Joburg were as beautiful as her.

“When I saw her coming towards the gate, I was so shocked to see this beautiful and feisty woman who today I call my wife,” he said.

For their first date, Sabelo took Maweni out to Kwa Mai Mai, which was not something she had imagined, and bought her a stone to scrub her feet, which she still uses today. Maweni said what won her heart over was the type of relationship that her fiancé has with her sons.

The couple has gone through their fair share of challenges, but they have learnt to overcome and compromise. “It has not been easy, it has been a journey of understanding, growing, and building,” she said. She is not sure how they will spend Valentine’s Day because she treats him like a king daily.

